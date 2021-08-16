Caesars partners NFL’s Houston Texans

Caesars Entertainment has been named as an official casino partner of the Houston Texans.

The new multi-year deal kicks off ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season next month, and will see Caesars Rewards sponsor the free-to-play Schedule Pick 'Em game on the Texans official mobile app.

Leading up to the NFL schedule release, fans can submit their matchup predictions for a chance to win exclusive prizes, such as a paid trip to a Caesars destination property, game tickets, and more.

“I'm thrilled to launch this multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment,” said Texans president Greg Grissom. “It aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our fans.

“We have some great events lined up for this upcoming season that fans will not want to miss, and this partnership with Caesars is just another example of how we continue to look for ways to enhance the experience.”

As part of the deal, Caesars Rewards will be integrated into the team's promotional channels, including in-stadium signage and digital and traditional media assets.

“Caesars Entertainment is committed to expanding relationships with leagues and professional sports teams, and we're thrilled to team up with the Houston Texans,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren.

“We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences for Texans fans by doing what we do best, leveraging Caesars Entertainment's vast portfolio of casino, hospitality, entertainment, and sports expertise.”

Caesars is also the official casino and sports betting partner of the NFL.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 2.92 per cent lower at $91.02 per share in New York Friday.