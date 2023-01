Flutter Entertainment-owned Betfair has been named as the major sponsor of newly promoted Brazilian football club Cruzeiro.

The two-year agreement will see Betfair’s logo feature on men’s and women’s football shirts, as well as on all digital assets, training uniforms, interview backdrops, and on the team bus.

“We are very excited about this partnership, as we will have the opportunity to support Cruzeiro at a special and important moment in its 100+ year history,” said Betfair International [...]