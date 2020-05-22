Betway sponsors DreamHack Masters Spring online tournament

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has been named as the exclusive betting sponsor of the DreamHack Masters Spring online tournament.

Developed by MTG’s DreamHack, the esports tournament features 16 of the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams in the world competing for a share of a $300,000 prize pool.

The online tournament kicked off this week and runs through to Sunday 14 June across four regional tournaments in Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia, having originally been scheduled to be held during DreamHack Summer in Jönköping, Sweden.

“We are excited to expand our list of strong partners for DreamHack Masters Spring by entering into a partnership with Betway,” said DreamHack Co-CEO Roger Lodewick. “This is a strong commitment not only to DreamHack, but also to the CS:GO community during these challenging times in our world.”

Betway head of esports Adam Savinson commented: “At Betway we are thrilled to be adding DreamHack Masters Spring to our portfolio of top tier esports events. It reinforces our strong commitment to the scene and we look forward to being part of such a legendary tournament.”

DreamHack Masters Spring is a part of the ESL Pro Tour, and the last tournament awarding points towards the next Masters Championship, ESL One Cologne.