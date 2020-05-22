This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Betway sponsors DreamHack Masters Spring online tournament

22nd May 2020 7:22 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has been named as the exclusive betting sponsor of the DreamHack Masters Spring online tournament.

Developed by MTG’s DreamHack, the esports tournament features 16 of the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams in the world competing for a share of a $300,000 prize pool.

The online tournament kicked off this week and runs through to Sunday 14 June across four regional tournaments in Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia, having originally been scheduled to be held during DreamHack Summer in Jönköping, Sweden.

“We are excited to expand our list of strong partners for DreamHack Masters Spring by entering into a partnership with Betway,” said DreamHack Co-CEO Roger Lodewick. “This is a strong commitment not only to DreamHack, but also to the CS:GO community during these challenging times in our world.”

Betway head of esports Adam Savinson commented: “At Betway we are thrilled to be adding DreamHack Masters Spring to our portfolio of top tier esports events. It reinforces our strong commitment to the scene and we look forward to being part of such a legendary tournament.”

DreamHack Masters Spring is a part of the ESL Pro Tour, and the last tournament awarding points towards the next Masters Championship, ESL One Cologne.

Related Tags
Betway CS:GO DreamHack eSports MTG
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Seven more CEOs sign petition to change Swedish casino deposit limits

Golden Race agrees virtual sports deals with Betway and Singular

Gambling Commission directs £9m to boost UK problem gambling support services

Stanleybet appoints new head of technology for B2B division

Digitain appoints Martin Clarke as director of product management

Microgaming closes bingo network

Betway to pay £11.6m for inadequate AML and social responsibility controls

Betway approved for iGaming launch in Portugal

Scout Gaming to launch fantasy sports in Namibia with Allbet

ASA bans Betway ad featuring 20 year-old Premier League footballer

MoPlay joins German sports betting association

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Microgaming, Nolimit City, Playson and more

Scout Gaming set for fantasy sports launch in Africa with Betway

Betway expands eSports sponsorship portfolio with PSG.LGD deal

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt