Macau’s gaming revenue climbed to MOP14.7 billion (€1.66 billion) in April as the sector continued its good recovery in 2023.

April’s gaming revenue was Macau’s best result of the year and was 450 per cent higher year-on-year. It also marked four consecutive months with revenue above MOP10 billion, which has not happened since January 2020.

2023’s gaming revenue has already exceeded the revenue total for the whole of 2022.

Visitor numbers for April are yet to be published, [...]