Sports wagers in Rhode Island were down by 31 per cent to $23.7 million in June, with falls for both the online and retail betting sectors.

Online betting fell by 17 per cent to $17.3 million, whilst retail betting declined by 52 per cent to $6.5 million.

The Twin River Casino recorded retail betting handle of $3.6 million, down by 60 per cent, and the Tiverton Casino had handle of $2.9 million, down by 34 per cent.

Rhode [...]