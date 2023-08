Wagering on US horse racing fell by 7 per cent to $1.07 billion in July, according to data published by Equibase.

The number of race days in the month was also down by 7 per cent to 423, with a total of 3,316 races being run. Cancellations because of the weather was the main reason for there being 30 fewer race days.

The average wagers per race day was unchanged at $2.5 million, whilst the total prize [...]