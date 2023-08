Gaming revenue at New York’s four commercial land-based casinos was 9 per cent lower at $57.1 million in July.

July saw year-on-year revenue declines across all gambling sectors in the commercial casinos.

Slot machine revenue was down by 6 per cent to $42.2 million and table gaming revenue declined by 16 per cent to $13.4 million.

Revenue from poker was 6 per cent lower at $1.1 million and retail sports betting fell by 32 per cent to $378,566.

New [...]