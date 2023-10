Sports betting wagers in Ohio reached $378.8 million in August, with total wagers having now surpassed $4.5 billion in the first eight months since launch.

Online sports betting contributed $364.3 million of Ohio’s monthly bets and retail channels the remaining $14.5 million.

There were three new operators which went live in Ohio in August – one online and two retail.

Bally’s Interactive launched its online sportsbook with its partner the Cleveland Browns (NFL), whilst Fanatics opened retail [...]