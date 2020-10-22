Triggy names Martina Åkerlund as new CEO

Stockholm-based in-play sports betting solutions provider Triggy has appointed Martina Åkerlund as its new chief executive.

Åkerlund has over 20 years’ experience from the banking and finance industries, most recently serving as chief marketing officer at Stockholm-based Marginalen Bank for the past four years. Prior to that, she served as head of regulatory reporting for Swedbank.

“We are more than excited that Martina chose to join us at Triggy,” said Triggy co-founder Björn Nilsson. “She will lead the company’s endeavors to grow rapidly geographically as well as product-wise.

“Her experience from successful leadership within another highly regulated industry (banking) along with dedication and an entrepreneurial mindset made the decision to offer Martina the top position in the company easy.”

Åkerlund said of her appointment: “I’m super excited to have joined Triggy. I have always been impressed with entrepreneurs and love innovative tech products that simplifies for the client. The future journey of Triggy expanding into the US, adding more sports and building the Triggy brand really appeals to me.

“Triggy has a great team whom I think can be made even stronger by focusing on a common goal and clear priorities which will be my focus going forward.”

Triggy’s B2B sports data services are currently live with operators including Pinnacle, Sportsbet and LeoVegas, with more brands in the pipeline.