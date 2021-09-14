This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

PointsBet Canada names Dale Fallon as senior director of product

14th September 2021 8:50 am GMT
PointsBet
Playtech

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has hired Dale Fallon as senior director of product for its Canadian operations.

Fallon joins PointsBet from Canadian sports media brand Rogers Sportsnet, where he was responsible for product strategy and delivery of a suite of apps and websites, with a particular focus on NHL content.

In 2016, Fallon led the product launch for Sportsnet NOW, North America's first mainstream sports broadcaster to go OTT (over-the-top) with a comprehensive video streaming service. 

Prior to that, he led product management at theScore, overseeing the early launch and growth of ScoreMobile across a variety of mobile platforms.

PointsBet's other recent key hires in Canada include Scott Vanderwel as CEO, Nic Sulsky as chief commercial officer, and Chantal Cipriano as vice president of legal, compliance and people.

“As we continue to establish the PointsBet Canada brand, we will remain true to the PointsBet mandate of arming the team with best-in-class talent to ultimately realize best-in-class execution,” said Sulsky. “I've known Dale for over 10 years and have been a fan of his work for even longer - I am very excited to finally call him a teammate as Dale joins our growing list of many talented, authentically Canadian hires and will help ensure our product represents, understands, and appropriately connects with the Canadian sports landscape and its passionate, unique fanbase.”

Commenting on his new role, Fallon said: “PointsBet Canada has the opportunity to capitalize on one of the most exciting new gaming markets in the world, and I am thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the company's vision. With its strong in-house technology and innovative business model, PointsBet is well positioned to continue scaling as a legitimate global player. ”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 1.62 per cent higher at AUD$10.01 per share in Sydney Tuesday.

Related Tags
Canada iGaming PointsBet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

Caesars and DraftKings dominate Iowa online sportsbook market in August

Illinois sports betting market declines to $369.1m in July

The Greenbrier leads West Virginia betting and iGaming market in August

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Strong year for PointsBet as sportsbook turnover soars to $3.78bn

Arizona awards 18 of 20 sports betting licenses

NFL adds four more US sportsbooks as official partners

PointsBet named as an approved sportsbook operator of the NFL

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

PointsBet enters West Virginia with online sportsbook

PointsBet strengthens global sportsbook trading team

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

William Hill takes lead in Iowa online sportsbook market in July

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming