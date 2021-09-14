PointsBet Canada names Dale Fallon as senior director of product

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has hired Dale Fallon as senior director of product for its Canadian operations.

Fallon joins PointsBet from Canadian sports media brand Rogers Sportsnet, where he was responsible for product strategy and delivery of a suite of apps and websites, with a particular focus on NHL content.

In 2016, Fallon led the product launch for Sportsnet NOW, North America's first mainstream sports broadcaster to go OTT (over-the-top) with a comprehensive video streaming service.

Prior to that, he led product management at theScore, overseeing the early launch and growth of ScoreMobile across a variety of mobile platforms.

PointsBet's other recent key hires in Canada include Scott Vanderwel as CEO, Nic Sulsky as chief commercial officer, and Chantal Cipriano as vice president of legal, compliance and people.

“As we continue to establish the PointsBet Canada brand, we will remain true to the PointsBet mandate of arming the team with best-in-class talent to ultimately realize best-in-class execution,” said Sulsky. “I've known Dale for over 10 years and have been a fan of his work for even longer - I am very excited to finally call him a teammate as Dale joins our growing list of many talented, authentically Canadian hires and will help ensure our product represents, understands, and appropriately connects with the Canadian sports landscape and its passionate, unique fanbase.”

Commenting on his new role, Fallon said: “PointsBet Canada has the opportunity to capitalize on one of the most exciting new gaming markets in the world, and I am thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the company's vision. With its strong in-house technology and innovative business model, PointsBet is well positioned to continue scaling as a legitimate global player. ”

