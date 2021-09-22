PointsBet brings in Jeff Gamble as vice president of creative

Sydney-listed online gaming and betting operator PointsBet has appointed Jeff Gamble as its new vice president of creative.

Gamble boasts nearly two decades of experience leading content and creative teams in the sports and entertainment industry, most recently serving as vice president of creative and content for the Brooklyn Nets and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE).

“I'm incredibly excited to join PointsBet and be part of a leading company in one of the fastest growing industries on earth, reimagining how sports fans engage their favorite teams and leagues,” Gamble said of his new role. “PointsBet has built one of the most innovative products in sports betting and gathered some of the most talented people in the content development space, and I'm thrilled to join the team.”

Gamble spearheaded the creative launch of the Brooklyn Nets brand in 2012 and oversaw all creative campaign development for 13 NBA seasons. During this time, he also initiated and oversaw the team's social media platforms and content development for BSE's business properties.

Gamble's time in Brooklyn included overseeing the creative efforts behind the opening and branding of Barclays Center arena, the relaunch of Webster Hall and Nassau Coliseum, and leading the creative direction for the New York Islanders and New York Liberty.

“The PointsBet experience is what differentiates our product from our competitors,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “Wholly owned technology and premium products, entertaining and insightful ambassadors, and partnerships with the most important leagues, teams, and organizations in sports, has been an integral part of PointsBet's success to date.

“Bringing Jeff on board to help us continue telling that story and entertaining our customers is another significant milestone for PointsBet, and I can't wait to see what he and the team create.”

PointsBet is currently live in the US in the regulated markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.58 per cent higher at AUD$9.84 per share in Sydney Wednesday.