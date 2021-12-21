Inspired names new director of iGaming product development

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has named Suki Sandhu as its new director of iGaming product development.

Sandhu's new responsibilities will include the innovation, delivery, and growth of Inspired’s iGaming product lines, including the supplier's Virtual Plug & Play online and mobile solution, interactive (slots and casino) and iLottery games.

He brings 20 years' of experience in building product-driven organisations and taking digital products through the various stages of ideation, launch and growth.

"Suki is an innovative and results-driven product expert who offers a strong balance among commercial, operational and technical capabilities," said Inspired Entertainment president and chief operating office Brooks Pierce. "His leadership and proven track record in defining and launching industry-leading B2B and B2C interactive solutions for diverse organisations are exactly what we need to take our iGaming business to the next level."

Prior to entering the iGaming sector Sandhu has spent eight years working for online service provider AOL and Yell, where he was the product lead responsible for the launch of AOL Search UK, Netscape UK Online and the Yell B2B direct marketing e-commerce site.

In 2005, Sandhu joined PartyGaming (now part of Entain), where he was responsible for the core e-gaming platform. He moved to IGT in 2010 as vice president of interactive product, tasked with growing the online and mobile potential of the land-based casino supplier. At IGT, Sandhu launched content into a number of globally regulated iGaming markets with DoubleDown Casino.

He has also served as head of games for Gamesys (Roxor Gaming), where he ran its gaming platform, and most recently spent a period with BetBull, where he helped with the re-launch of WynnBet for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

