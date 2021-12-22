Rank Group appoints new chief financial officer

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has appointed Richard Harris as its next group chief financial officer and board director.

Harris will begin his new role in May 2022, with director of group finance Simon Hay taking on the role on an interim basis from 1 January.

Harris joins Rank from Foxtons Group, London's leading estate agency, where he has held the role of CFO since June 2019. During his time with Foxtons, Harris helped navigate the business through the financial impact of the pandemic, led a broad range of M&A activities, and delivered significant cost improvement across the business.

Prior to joining Foxtons, Harris was group financial controller for electronics and technology business Laird, having previously spent 11 years at Marks and Spencer in a number of senior finance roles.

"I am delighted to announce Richard's appointment as our incoming group CFO," said Rank chief executive John O’Reilly. "His extensive experience across a number of senior financial and operational roles will be invaluable as we continue to deliver the next phase of Rank's transformation plan. I look forward to welcoming Richard into the Group in 2022."

Commenting on his appointment, Harris said: "I am delighted to be joining Rank at this exciting time in the group's journey. I have enjoyed meeting various members of the team and look forward to working closely with them, John and the Board to deliver the Group's strategy."

Rank began the search for a new CFO in August to replace incumbent Bill Floydd, who is leaving the business at the end of this year.

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading 0.37 per cent higher at 146.14 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.