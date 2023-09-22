Gaming Innovation Group appoints Jonas Warrer as acting group CEO

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has appointed Jonas Warrer as acting group CEO until the planned split of the company into two separate entities.

Warrer is currently CEO of GiG’s Media division and will take on dual responsibility to replace Richard Brown, who stepped down as group CEO earlier this week.

Brown will continue to support the business in an advisory board position until 31 December, ahead of his move to Glitnor Group as CEO in January 2024.

Warrer joined GiG in September 2017 through the acquisition of Rebel Penguin Aps, where he was founder and managing director. He has since worked to build up GiG Media, stepping up as managing director for the business in October 2019.

“We are very pleased to appoint Jonas as acting CEO through the process of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value, in addition to his role as head of GiG Media,” said GiG executive chairman Petter Nylander. “He has long experience within GiG and the industry and has been part of GiG’s executive management for four years.”

GiG has already brought in Richard Carter as CEO of its Platform & Sportsbook division.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.22 per cent higher at NOK29.05 per share in Oslo Friday morning.