This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Gaming Innovation Group appoints Jonas Warrer as acting group CEO

22nd September 2023 10:42 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
Pragmatic Solutions

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has appointed Jonas Warrer as acting group CEO until the planned split of the company into two separate entities.

Warrer is currently CEO of GiG’s Media division and will take on dual responsibility to replace Richard Brown, who stepped down as group CEO earlier this week.

Brown will continue to support the business in an advisory board position until 31 December, ahead of his move to Glitnor Group as CEO in January 2024.

Warrer joined GiG in September 2017 through the acquisition of Rebel Penguin Aps, where he was founder and managing director. He has since worked to build up GiG Media, stepping up as managing director for the business in October 2019.

“We are very pleased to appoint Jonas as acting CEO through the process of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value, in addition to his role as head of GiG Media,” said GiG executive chairman Petter Nylander. “He has long experience within GiG and the industry and has been part of GiG’s executive management for four years.”

GiG has already brought in Richard Carter as CEO of its Platform & Sportsbook division.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.22 per cent higher at NOK29.05 per share in Oslo Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming Innovation Group iGaming Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Atomic Slot Lab, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming and more

New Zealand online gambling: Tax & Spend

Sportingtech brings in Michael Jack as CTO

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Playson, PopOK Gaming and more

Gaming Innovation Group profits as Q2 revenue tops €31 million

GiG brings in Richard Carter as Platform & Sportsbook CEO

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

Gaming Innovation Group takes GoldenPark live in Portugal

Interview: Ambitious Yggdrasil celebrates ten years in iGaming

Juroszek family increases stake in Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group takes Bplay online in Mendoza

Glitnor Group names Richard Brown as next CEO

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Gaming Innovation Group begins search for new CEO

BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution