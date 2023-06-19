Glitnor Group names Richard Brown as next CEO

Malta-based iGaming operator and games provider Glitnor Group has appointed former Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) CEO Richard Brown as its next chief executive.

Brown will take over as CEO from January 2024 to replace David Flynn, who moved to a new board role in earlier this year.

He currently serves as CEO at GiG, where he has been for more than seven years, including CEO since November 2019.

“By appointing Richard, I believe Glitnor has secured one of the industry’s top C-level talents and I’m looking forward to the positive impact he’ll have on our business as we look to strengthen our brands and enter more markets in the future,” said Glitnor Group co-founder Jörgen Nordlund. “Given the successful nature of his time at GiG and the wealth of iGaming experience he has in general, I’m certain Richard has all of the necessary skills to help take Glitnor to a new level and I think I speak for everyone when I say we can’t wait to work with him as we enter our next phase of development.”

Commenting on his appointment, Brown said: “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO of Glitnor Group. The teams have built a fantastic position in the industry and I look forward to working with them to further capitalise on the number of opportunities the business has ahead of it.

“The group’s long term ambition is impressive, supported by founders with a proven track record of success and I am extremely excited to help add value towards achieving those goals for the business, the groups staff and its shareholders.

“I was fortunate enough to enjoy an incredible eight years at GiG - with the last four as CEO - but the time was right for me to embrace a new challenge at what I truly believe to be one of the most exciting business groups in the iGaming industry, I very much look forward to starting in the New Year.”