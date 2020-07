New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market continued to experience strong growth in June as revenue increased by 123 per cent to $84.9m for the month.

Total betting and gaming revenue in New Jersey declined by 66 per cent to $97.6m in June as all Atlantic City casinos remained shuttered as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the lack of land-based gaming operations buoyed the iGaming market, with sports betting revenue also improving by 30 per cent [...]