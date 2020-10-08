This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

AGS goes online with BetMGM in the US

8th October 2020 7:03 am GMT
Red Tiger

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has entered into a deal to provide its iGaming content across BetMGM’s brands in the United States.

The agreement will see AGS integrate its games with BetMGM’s platform, launching content across the BetMGM Casino, Borgata Online and partypoker brands.

“This is an exciting development in the growth of our interactive business, giving us access to BetMGM’s broad player reach and distribution of our engaging game content through the BetMGM, Borgata Online, and partypoker robust online casinos, which are live in New Jersey and will soon expand to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other markets,” said AGS executive vice president Matt Reback

BetMGM vice president of gaming Matt Sunderland added: “We are thrilled to add AGS games to our online casino offering and are confident that the AGS content, which has proven to perform well both online and in land-based casinos, will be a hit with our players with features like multi-level jackpots, free games, and exciting bonus events.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) closed 0.86 per cent higher at $3.53 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
AGS BetMGM Casino GVC Holdings MGM Resorts Online Gaming playAGS United States
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Highlight Games to launch virtual sports in the Philippines

AGS brings in research analyst as new vice president of investor relations

NFL’s Chicago Bears name PointsBet as first sports betting partner

Carousel Group launches SportsBetting.com in Colorado

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

Global Gaming launches sports betting on Ninja Casino

Spearhead Studios lands licensing deal for Nolimit City slot mechanics

Scout Gaming extends fantasy sports deal with Stoiximan and Betano

PointsBet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

AGS widens second quarter loss as revenue declines to $16.8m

Global Gaming 555 returns to profit in H1

Paysafe partners Sportech’s Bump 50:50 for new contactless payment solution

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games