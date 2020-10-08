AGS goes online with BetMGM in the US

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has entered into a deal to provide its iGaming content across BetMGM’s brands in the United States.

The agreement will see AGS integrate its games with BetMGM’s platform, launching content across the BetMGM Casino, Borgata Online and partypoker brands.

“This is an exciting development in the growth of our interactive business, giving us access to BetMGM’s broad player reach and distribution of our engaging game content through the BetMGM, Borgata Online, and partypoker robust online casinos, which are live in New Jersey and will soon expand to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other markets,” said AGS executive vice president Matt Reback

BetMGM vice president of gaming Matt Sunderland added: “We are thrilled to add AGS games to our online casino offering and are confident that the AGS content, which has proven to perform well both online and in land-based casinos, will be a hit with our players with features like multi-level jackpots, free games, and exciting bonus events.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) closed 0.86 per cent higher at $3.53 per share in New York Wednesday.