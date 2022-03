Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker (WSOP) has joined forces with GGPoker Network to launch a new online poker offering in Canada’s Ontario province.

WSOP.ca will open its doors to Ontario-based players in early April, subject to the signing of an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

The site will offer players access to exclusive WSOP tournaments and satellites, with players automatically enrolled in the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

“As a proud Ontario native, I’m thrilled that poker’s two [...]