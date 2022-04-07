Bragg’s ORYX Gaming to launch in Portugal with Betclic

Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming will launch its online casino games in Portugal for the first time with leading operator Betclic.

ORYX will roll out its portfolio of in-house developed slots to Betclic players, as well as titles from third-party suppliers, with Portugal marketing the company's seventh regulated European market launch in the past year.

“As we’ve demonstrated with our recent launches in several new markets, our strategy of partnering with market-leading top-tier iGaming operators has led to very promising initial success,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “We expect that partnering with Betclic for our initial foray into the Portuguese will drive similar success.

"We see great potential in the Portuguese market where online slot play is performing at a high level and continues to grow. Our content will be a great addition to online casino lobbies and will provide a fun experience to local players.”

Betclic head of casino Geoffroy Villiot added: “As a leading operator in the market we are working hard to ensure our customers have the best games available and ORYX offers an abundance of titles that will significantly enhance our existing portfolio of content.”