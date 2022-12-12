This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming goes live in Michigan with BetMGM

12th December 2022 1:22 pm GMT
Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has further expanded its presence in North America with its content going live with BetMGM in Michigan.

Bragg’s content and technology is now live with six iGaming operators across three North American markets, with the BetMGM launch featuring titles such as Egyptian Magic from Atomic Slot Lab, as well as exclusive titles from partner studios via Bragg’s new Remote Games Server (RGS) platform.

The rollout with BetMGM is an extension of an existing collaboration between Bragg’s Spin Games studio and the operator, which has been in place for several years across New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“We have placed an emphasis on expanding our existing relationships with North American iGaming operators to include content from the new proprietary studios we launched this year, as well as exclusive games from our latest third-party studio collaborations,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “This new launch with BetMGM further expands on our successful execution of this strategy, which we expect will help drive consistent, long-term growth.

“We are pleased to build on our existing relationship with BetMGM and look forward to providing them with content that helps them continue engaging with their existing players at high levels and attract new players.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed marginally higher by 0.18 per cent at CAD$5.56 per share in Toronto Friday.

