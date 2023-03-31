888 launches Mr Green brand in Germany

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has launched its Mr Green brand in Germany.

Following licence approval earlier this year, the launch represents the first time that the Mr Green brand is available on 888’s proprietary technology platform.

“Mr Green will be the group’s spearhead brand in the German market, alongside our 888 brands,” said Amit Berkovich, VP head of poker and managing director ROW for 888. “Its launch is a great example of what focus, collaboration, and dedication can deliver.

“We’ve been live since late March, thanks to the existing 888 platform in Germany and the powerful collaboration of all teams across the business who have enabled a totally new set-up in record time.

“We are excited to introduce thousands more players in the market to our enhanced offer, and look forward to bringing other Mr Green markets onto our single technology platform in the coming months,” he added.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.38 per cent lower at 52.50 pence per share in London Friday morning.