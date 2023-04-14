GI Games Round-Up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Evoplay, Play'n GO, Relax Gaming, Inspired, Yggrasil and more.

PLAY’N GO’S RONIN’S HONOUR

Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio of premium slots with the launch of Ronin’s Honour, an all-new samurai-action title.

“Ronin’s Honour is pure fun,” says George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO. “The battle mechanics and mystery symbols really elevate this slot, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

RELAX GAMING’S MONEY CART 3

Relax Gaming has released Money Cart 3, the latest release in the Money Train series of slots.

“Players will love this game, jumping straight to an action filled experience with truly engaging features,” says Shelley Hannah, director of casino products at Relax Gaming.

YGGDRASIL’S GIGANIMALS GIGABLOX

Yggdrasil has blasted off into outer space with its latest launch Giganimals GigaBlox.

“Giganimals GigaBlox sees us take one of our most popular GEMs and give it an out-of-this-world makeover,” says Stuart McCarthy, head of product & programs at Yggdrasil.

EVOPLAY’S PERFECT FISHING

Evoplay’s latest release Perfect Fishing takes players on a fishing trip to remember.

“We are delighted to share Perfect Fishing, an instant win game that builds upon the popular fishing theme that will be familiar to players of our mega-hit title, The Greatest Catch,” says Evoplay chief executive Ivan Kravchuk.

INSPIRED / MILLI PIYANGO

Inspired Entertainment has launched its Virtual Sports under the Turkish brand Milli Piyango in partnership with leading operator Sisal Sans.

“We have been successfully deploying our Virtual Sports, Mobile and Lottery games with Sisal in Italy for a number of years. We are excited to be showcasing our products in Turkey with Sisal’s Turkish venture Sisal Sans and Milli Piyango,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of virtual sports at Inspired.

ENDORPHINA / SAZKA

Endorphina has partnered with Sazka to provide online casino games to the operator in the Czech Republic.

“Endorphina is proud to officially expand the Czech market by delivering our games to sazka.cz – the great brand under Allwyn,” said Jan Urbanec, CEO at Endorphina.

PRAGMATIC PLAY’S DROP & WINS

Pragmatic Play has more than doubled the annual prize pool of its popular Drops & Wins to an incredible €30,000,000.

“The new annual prize pool of €30,000,000, which is fully funded by Pragmatic Play, is the largest of its kind,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play.

GREENTUBE / CASINO777.ES

Greentube has gone live with Spanish operator Casino777.es after signing a deal to distribute its portfolio of premium gaming content in the country.

“Spain is a major market for us and having already achieved a great deal of success in the country, it is pleasing to have gone live with an operator of the standing of 777.es,” said Andy Duschek, sales & key account manager at Greentube.

