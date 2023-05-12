EveryMatrix partners Future Anthem for real-time personalisation

Data and AI specialist Future Anthem has struck a deal to supply its real-time personalisation product to iGaming software provider EveryMatrix.

EveryMatrix will embed Future Anthem’s AI Amplifier within its CasinoEngine platform, which will enable the supplier to offer its customers personalised player journeys, game recommendations, and marketing engagement offers.

“This partnership represents an important step for the EveryMatrix platform as we harness the power of AI and invest in real-time technologies to provide our clients and their players with hyper-relevant and automated actions,” said EveryMatrix Casino chief executive Enger Pettersen. “Future Anthem is a leader in real-time personalisation with broad capabilities that are fast to integrate - they were a natural choice for us as we continue our efforts to deliver the best player experience possible.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim commented: “Platform features play a critical role in EveryMatrix helping its operator customers grow, so it’s important that they integrate the latest technologies to facilitate improvements and innovation.

“From the moment I first met the EveryMatrix team and had exposure to the full potential of their platform, it was clear they would be a great partner to leverage the power of Amplifier AI, in real time – I’m confident that great things will come from this collaboration.”