Gaming Intelligence
Bragg Gaming goes live with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut

1st August 2023 2:04 pm GMT
Bragg Gaming continues to expand its North American footprint after launching its content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut.

FanDuel’s players in the two states now have access to an initial selection of games from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Spin Games studios, alongside selected Powered by Bragg titles from third-party developers.

The launch of Bragg’s content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut represents an extension of an existing collaboration between the two companies in North America, with Bragg’s Spin Games content already live with the operator in New Jersey and Ontario.

“We are focused on increasing our North American presence by providing leading iGaming operators with our newest engaging games which we expect will help deliver consistent, long-term growth,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman. “As such, the rollout of our new proprietary and third-party exclusive games and technology with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut is a significant proof point of the success of our new U.S. content roadmap.

“We are excited to expand on our existing relationship with FanDuel through this launch and look forward to serving their customers with premium content that helps them grow player engagement and retention.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.92 per cent higher at CAD$7.06 per share in Toronto Monday.

