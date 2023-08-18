Hard Rock Digital launches integrated iGaming platform in New Jersey

Hard Rock Digital has launched its rebranded Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey, which marks the debut of the operator’s proprietary online casino.

Promising an elevated experience to online players throughout the state and guests of the retail sportsbook at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the Hard Rock Bet platform integrates online casino, sportsbook and rewards into one platform.

“The launch of Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey marks an important milestone as we introduce an integrated product containing our new iCasino platform alongside our highly rated sportsbook,” said Hard Rock Digital CEO Marlon Goldstein. “We are incredibly proud of these proprietary products and are excited to bring this elevated experience to New Jersey to entertain our players like no one else can.”

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City president George Goldhoff commented: “We're excited to welcome Hard Rock Bet to New Jersey! The Hard Rock Bet platform will provide our guests with an upgraded gaming experience both online and at our retail sportsbook, which will have a much broader selection of available bets, daily boosts, and promotions.

“This new platform will allow us to better engage, entertain, and reward our guests with a best-in-class experience however and whenever they play.”

In addition to New Jersey, the Hard Rock Bet platform is currently available for sportsbook players in Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.