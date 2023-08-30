Bragg Gaming expands Italian footprint with Snaitech launch

Bragg Gaming has expanded its presence in Italy after launching its content with Playtech-owned operator Snaitech.

More than 30 fully localized and certified slots have initially gone live with the operator, including titles from Bragg's Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios.

“Our launch into the Italian market earlier this year underpins our unwavering commitment to bring our diverse, player-centric content to the heart of the globe's premier regulated online gaming destinations,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

“Aligning with Snaitech, allows us to introduce our extensive and exclusive content portfolio to a brand new audience, and we are confident that our games will resonate and entertain.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 4.06 per cent higher at CAD$7.44 per share in Toronto Tuesday.