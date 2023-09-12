This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired expands in North America with FanDuel

12th September 2023 9:28 am GMT
Evolution

New-York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has expanded its footprint in North America after going live with FanDuel in New Jersey.

Inspired's games are now available to FanDuel players in New Jersey, adding to earlier rollouts with the operator in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with FanDuel,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “It has been a pleasure collaborating with the FanDuel team to expand our global reach and increase our brand exposure among its player-base.

“Each of the four jurisdictions remain very important growth markets for us, and having a strong presence there via FanDuel is a major landmark.”

She added: “Our games are innovative, fun, and highly engaging, as well as suitable for a broad range of player tastes and preferences. We plan to grow our partnership with FanDuel by providing them with more of our premium online and mobile games in the coming months.”

FanDuel managing director of casino Asaf Noifeld said: “Our focus continues to be on offering our players a choice of games from the world’s leading suppliers and on providing the best iGaming product experience on the market.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Inspired to offer their best-in-class game titles and grow our player-base across all four jurisdictions, and we look forward to deploying additional innovative content in the coming months.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 1.19 per cent lower at $12.41 per share in New York Monday.

