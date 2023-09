Caesars Entertainment has disclosed a cyberattack in which hackers acquired a copy of the company's loyalty program database for a significant number of members.

In a statement Thursday, Caesars confirmed that it recently identified suspicious activity in its IT network resulting from a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support vendor used by the company.

After detecting the suspicious activity, Caesars quickly activated its incident response protocols and implemented a series of containment and remediation measures [...]