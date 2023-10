Gaming revenue in Macau was up five-fold year-on-year at MOP14.94 billion (€1.75 billion) in September, but slipped below MOP15 billion for the first time since April.

In early September, Macau’s casinos closed for a short period as a typhoon hit the region. The combination of the casinos’ closure and disrupted travel resulted in lost gaming revenue during the month.

For the first nine months of 2023, Macau’s casino gaming revenue was MOP128.95 billion, versus MOP31.82 billion in [...]