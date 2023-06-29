IGT extends long-standing partnership in Belgium with Loterie Nationale

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a new four-year contract to continue providing its lottery services to Loterie Nationale Belgium (LNB).

Through subsidiary IGT Global Services, the new agreement will see the supplier continue providing LNB’s lottery and iLottery central systems technology and related lottery products for a maximum period of four years.

“LNB has leveraged IGT’s high-performing technology and its expertise as the global leader in lottery to help modernize our business and drive growth for the last 30 years,” said LNB CEO Jannie Haek. “This extension ensures that our lottery players will continue receiving the same high-quality experiences they enjoy at the retail point of sale and while playing compelling eInstant games online.”

Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer for Global Lottery, added: “Over the course of our longtime partnership, IGT has worked closely with LNB to successfully stay ahead of ever-evolving lottery trends and innovations.

“IGT’s flexible core lottery and iLottery systems securely power LNB’s retail, digital and omnichannel sales, while a variety of related components support the lottery in its efforts to offer players responsible and exciting experiences.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed at $31.46 per share in New York Wednesday.