IGT extends long-running California Lottery partnership

International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a new deal to continue as the primary lottery technology provider for the California Lottery, the second-largest lottery in the United States.

The contract amendment for a seven-year extension is expected to run through October 2033 and includes an additional five, one-year extension options.

As part of the amendment, IGT will upgrade the Lottery's current IGT-powered second-chance platform to its latest cloud-based OMNIA lottery solution. Additional central system-related business applications designed to optimize and manage all aspects of the lottery's business will also be moved to the cloud,.

“The California Lottery has trusted IGT to provide best-in-class, modern lottery solutions for more than three decades, driving continued increased sales for the lottery and more than $41 billion to support California's public schools,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer for global lottery.

“IGT's enhanced second-chance promotions platform will provide maximum flexibility for the California Lottery to create a variety of exciting promotional drawings and bonus capabilities for its players.”

IGT will also continue providing ongoing services to the California Lottery, including support and maintenance of its central system, communications network, and more than 140,000 point-of-sale hardware located in over 23,000 retailer locations.

Additionally, IGT provides the lottery with instant ticket games and services, field services, marketing and research capabilities, and call center support.

