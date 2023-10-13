This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

IGT extends long-running California Lottery partnership

13th October 2023 7:48 am GMT
IGT
SG

International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a new deal to continue as the primary lottery technology provider for the California Lottery, the second-largest lottery in the United States.

The contract amendment for a seven-year extension is expected to run through October 2033 and includes an additional five, one-year extension options.

As part of the amendment, IGT will upgrade the Lottery's current IGT-powered second-chance platform to its latest cloud-based OMNIA lottery solution. Additional central system-related business applications designed to optimize and manage all aspects of the lottery's business will also be moved to the cloud,.

“The California Lottery has trusted IGT to provide best-in-class, modern lottery solutions for more than three decades, driving continued increased sales for the lottery and more than $41 billion to support California's public schools,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer for global lottery.

“IGT's enhanced second-chance promotions platform will provide maximum flexibility for the California Lottery to create a variety of exciting promotional drawings and bonus capabilities for its players.”

IGT will also continue providing ongoing services to the California Lottery, including support and maintenance of its central system, communications network, and more than 140,000 point-of-sale hardware located in over 23,000 retailer locations.

Additionally, IGT provides the lottery with instant ticket games and services, field services, marketing and research capabilities, and call center support.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.47 per cent lower at $30.80 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
California Lottery IGT Lottery United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Light & Wonder brings in Kelsy Foster to lead Reno game design studio

IGT seals long-term lottery system extension in Malaysia

Gaming Realms names new chief product officer

IGT signs eInstant games integration deal with Lithuania Lottery

AGS hires Robert Blair as deputy general counsel

IGT launches sports betting on Game King bartop machines

IGT revenue climbs to $1.06 billion despite continued lottery decline in Q2

Future Anthem names VP of sales and customer development

IGT agrees Wisconsin retail sportsbook deal with St. Croix Chippewa Indians

IGT upgrades Totalizator Sportowy’s iLottery platform in Poland

IGT expands Mississippi footprint with new retail sportsbook

Merkur opens first UK casino in Aberdeen

Caesars launches mobile sports betting in Puerto Rico

The Lottery Corporation proposes Steve Morro as new director

IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

Greentube
BRAGG Studios
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat