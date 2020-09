New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has teamed up with Australia’s Victoria Racing Club (VRC) to develop a new virtual Lexus Melbourne Cup race in November.

Commemorating 160 years of Australia’s greatest race, the inaugural Lexus Melbourne Cup The Race of Dreams will take place on 3 November and feature 24 past champions of the cup.

“We could not be more excited about working with the VRC and its media partners to create this celebration of Australian [...]