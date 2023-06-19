UK Tote extends Hong Kong Jockey Club partnership

The UK Tote Group and Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) have agreed a new five-year agreement to continue their partnership until at least the end of 2028.

The new terms will enable the UK Tote and HKJC to build on the existing collaborative partnership which has developed significantly since the purchase of the Tote by UK Tote Group in October 2019.

One of the major successes to date has been the development and continued growth of World Pool, which is now in its fifth year, with 28 pool betting operators from around the globe commingling into a single pool operated by the HKJC for 25 high profile race meetings, including 18 in the UK and Ireland.

The new agreement sees the UK Tote become the exclusive pool partner for World Pool in the UK and Ireland. This will ensure collaboration on exciting developments, including new bet types and further improvements to the customer experience.

“The UK Tote is our principal commingling partner, and we are very pleased to be extending our relationship for the next five years with this new agreement,” said HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. “The UK Tote has been instrumental in the growth of World Pool over the last four years and this new agreement underpins our very valued partnership.

“We look forward to continuing to work with John Williamson, Alex Frost and the whole Tote team to build on the strong platform we have created to develop the pool betting experience for racing fans around the world.”

In 2023 there will be 25 World Pool days, including 18 in Great Britain and Ireland between May and October, offering over £31 million in prize money.

Last year, World Pool saw record global turnover of £650 million, with £521 million bet on the British and Irish race days, an increase of 44 per cent on the previous year.

“This is a very significant moment for the UK Tote, and for British and Irish horseracing, as we continue to develop and extend our partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club,” said UK Tote chairman John Williamson. “This new agreement enables us to accelerate our plans to grow World Pool which is proving an increasingly important revenue stream for the sport.

“As our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we will continue to showcase Hong Kong’s world-class racing to a global audience, while collaborating around technology advancements and innovation, including new bet types to ensure we are collectively providing as compelling pool betting experience as possible for our customers.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Winfried and his outstanding team at the Hong Kong Jockey Club. By signing this agreement with them, we want the UK Tote to be true to its founding principles of being on the side of both horseracing and the customers, through collaboration with our international racing and pool betting partners.”