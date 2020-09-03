DraftKings opens second retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

New York-listed DraftKings has opened its second retail sportsbook in partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery.

The new DraftKings Sportsbook is located at South Side Tavern in Manchester, a long-time charitable gaming partner for the New Hampshire Lottery which recently underwent a $2.5m renovation.

“We are proud to reveal DraftKings’ latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery - DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish. “For the first time in the city, customers will be able to place retail bets on their favorite sports while watching the games in real time.

“Our New Hampshire customers continue to get to know the DraftKings brand, which has a reputation for a world-class and intuitive betting experience.”

As the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery, DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state last December, with its first retail sportsbook opening at The Brook in August. A ribbon cutting ceremony at DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester is planned for 13 September.

New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre commented: “The New Hampshire Lottery is pleased to work with DraftKings and the South Side Tavern to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality.

“Already one of New Hampshire’s premier destinations for sports fans, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester will play a major role in supporting our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire. The response to mobile sports betting in New Hampshire speaks for itself and expanding to physical sportsbooks represents the next step for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings as we expand this exciting new way to win in the Granite State.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed unchanged at $39.90 per share in New York Wednesday.