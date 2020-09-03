This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

DraftKings opens second retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

3rd September 2020 1:47 pm GMT
New Hampshire

New York-listed DraftKings has opened its second retail sportsbook in partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery.

The new DraftKings Sportsbook is located at South Side Tavern in Manchester, a long-time charitable gaming partner for the New Hampshire Lottery which recently underwent a $2.5m renovation.

“We are proud to reveal DraftKings’ latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery - DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish. “For the first time in the city, customers will be able to place retail bets on their favorite sports while watching the games in real time.

“Our New Hampshire customers continue to get to know the DraftKings brand, which has a reputation for a world-class and intuitive betting experience.”

As the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery, DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state last December, with its first retail sportsbook opening at The Brook in August. A ribbon cutting ceremony at DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester is planned for 13 September.

New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre commented: “The New Hampshire Lottery is pleased to work with DraftKings and the South Side Tavern to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality.

“Already one of New Hampshire’s premier destinations for sports fans, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester will play a major role in supporting our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire. The response to mobile sports betting in New Hampshire speaks for itself and expanding to physical sportsbooks represents the next step for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings as we expand this exciting new way to win in the Granite State.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed unchanged at $39.90 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
DraftKings New Hampshire New Hampshire Lottery Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

DraftKings hits home run with Chicago Cubs tie-up

DraftKings names Michael Jordan as special advisor to board

BetMGM rolls out new online casino in West Virginia

West Virginia reveals first contributions from iGaming

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Pennsylvania gambling market returns to growth in July

AGA refuses to fight for iGaming legislation but highlights 250% revenue hike

DraftKings posts second quarter revenue growth but losses widen

Online growth fails to offset Q2 retail decline for Inspired Entertainment

DraftKings opens first retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

West Virginia sportsbooks collect $15.9m in wagers in July

Indiana sportsbooks see strong growth as July wagers reach $70.9m

DraftKings expands exclusive MLB fantasy sports partnership

BetMGM agrees PGA Tour official betting partnership

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand approved to launch in Indiana

Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Every Matrix
Evolution Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic