This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

GAN signs sportsbook platform deal in Virginia

18th January 2021 10:32 am GMT
GAN

New York-listed gaming technology provider GAN has entered into an agreement to launch its Coolbet sports betting platform in Virginia.

The supplier has signed its first Letter of Intent with an existing client to provide its Coolbet mobile sportsbook for operational rollout in Virginia, subject to regulatory approvals and operator client licensure.

“Since we announced our acquisition of Coolbet in November, we have seen significant interest from both current and prospective clients in our newly acquired sportsbook engine and associated managed trading services,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman. “Principle integration of this new offering into our industry-leading B2B technology platform is now underway and expected to be operationally deployed here in the US with the expected launch of online sports wagering in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with this current partner, which has applied for an internet sports betting license in the Commonwealth of Virginia, citing GAN as their nominated platform provider. This agreement further validates our strategic decision to expand our platform capabilities through the acquisition of Coolbet.

“We look forward to the exciting opportunities we expect to see in 2021 as we bring our augmented platform solution into the US market that now includes one of the best sports betting technologies and end user customer experience operating in the world today,” he said.

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed down by 5.16 per cent at $22.77 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Coolbet GAN Sports Betting United States Virginia
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

WynnBET signs deal with Elite Casino Resorts to enter Iowa

GeoComply donates $200,000 to develop responsible gambling tool

GambleAware appoints Zoë Osmond as next chief executive

Connecticut General Assembly to consider iGaming, iLottery and sports betting

888’s full year results boosted by record trading in December

fuboTV shares rally on proposed sportsbook acquisition

PointsBet named official gaming partner of Detroit Red Wings

Playtech shares hit 52-week high as 2020 adjusted EBITDA tops €300m

Indiana bill could authorise up to 3,700 gaming machines

DAZN prepares for growth with new executive leadership team

Goodbye 2020, hello lockdown 2021

IGT extends instant games deal with Michigan Lottery

Sportradar brings in Jeffery Yabuki as new chairman

Catena Media begins search for new chief executive

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic