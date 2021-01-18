GAN signs sportsbook platform deal in Virginia

New York-listed gaming technology provider GAN has entered into an agreement to launch its Coolbet sports betting platform in Virginia.

The supplier has signed its first Letter of Intent with an existing client to provide its Coolbet mobile sportsbook for operational rollout in Virginia, subject to regulatory approvals and operator client licensure.

“Since we announced our acquisition of Coolbet in November, we have seen significant interest from both current and prospective clients in our newly acquired sportsbook engine and associated managed trading services,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman. “Principle integration of this new offering into our industry-leading B2B technology platform is now underway and expected to be operationally deployed here in the US with the expected launch of online sports wagering in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with this current partner, which has applied for an internet sports betting license in the Commonwealth of Virginia, citing GAN as their nominated platform provider. This agreement further validates our strategic decision to expand our platform capabilities through the acquisition of Coolbet.

“We look forward to the exciting opportunities we expect to see in 2021 as we bring our augmented platform solution into the US market that now includes one of the best sports betting technologies and end user customer experience operating in the world today,” he said.

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed down by 5.16 per cent at $22.77 per share in New York Friday.