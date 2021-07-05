Mohegan Gaming drops Kambi sportsbook in Connecticut

Kambi has confirmed that it will not be supplying its sports betting technology to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s operations in Connecticut.

The amended agreement between the two companies will allow Mohegan to collaborate with alternative parties to launch on-property and online sports betting in Connecticut, with Kambi receiving the full revenue anticipated under its 2019 agreement with the operator.

The change to the contract follows last week’s launch of Mohegan Digital, the new iGaming and sports betting division of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE).

“While we had been looking forward to supporting MGE become a sports betting leader in the Connecticut market, the amicable discussions between both parties have found a positive conclusion, with MGE respecting Kambi's financial interests for the duration of the original agreement,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylén.

Kambi added that it continues to engage in bilateral discussions regarding exclusive sports betting alliances in additional territories where MGE has secured market access.

“As we have seen first-hand in Pennsylvania, Kambi provides great product and is therefore one we look forward to potentially collaborating with in new market opportunities,” said Aviram Alroy, Mohegan Digital’s newly appointed VP of product.

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.03 per cent lower at SEK440.20 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.