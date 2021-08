New York-listed DraftKings is bringing a new sports betting and entertainment concept to Tennessee and Michigan through a strategic partnership with restaurant chain Sports & Social.

The agreement will see upscale retail sports bars launched in Nashville and Detroit, with the collaboration bringing together Sports & Social’s experience in operating first-class dining and entertainment venues with DraftKings’ sports gaming platforms.

“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is [...]