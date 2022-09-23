BetMGM confirms NBC Sports deal for 2022 NFL season

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has entered into a betting integrations partnership with NBC Sports for the 2022 NFL season.

The agreement includes weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA), the most-watched studio show in sports and the pre-game broadcast for NFL Sunday Night Football, as well as content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM will be featured in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Matthew Berry, which will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Real-time betting odds on FNIA’s scoring ticker also will be showcased, while Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will go deep into game storylines and include BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

BetMGM replaces PointsBet as the betting odds provider for the program.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to engage with football fans nationwide,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”

NBC Sports Next & Fandango president Will McIntosh added: “As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present.”

BetMGM has also announced the signing of Vanessa Hudgens as its latest celebrity brand ambassador.

The actress and singer, who rose to national acclaim in the High School Musical series, will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content for BetMGM's iGaming and casino platforms.

"Vanessa Hudgens is extremely gifted and will be instrumental in BetMGM's ongoing evolution as an entertainment company," said Prevost. "We look forward to the partnership and her support in our goal of reaching new audiences in unique and engaging ways."