Gaming Intelligence
IGT launches sports betting on Game King bartop machines

25th August 2023 10:13 am GMT
International Game Technology (IGT) is making sports betting more accessible to casino players with the launch of its new PeakBarTop gaming machines in two St. Croix Casinos in Wisconsin.

IGT's PeakBarTop cabinets with sports betting made their global casino debut at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, and St. Croix Casino in Danbury, allowing players to sit in a bar environment and enjoy their choice of IGT video poker, slots, keno games and sports betting on the same cabinet and with the same gaming wallet.

“We are thrilled that St. Croix Casinos are the first gaming venues in the world to offer IGT's PeakBarTop with sports betting via the Total Gaming software bundle and to delight our players with such a transformative product,” said St. Croix Casino general manager Loren Benjamin. “IGT video poker has been a mainstay of St. Croix Casinos for decades and our recently opened IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbooks have already started driving new player acquisition and engagement.

“In introducing IGT's PeakBarTop with Total Gaming, St. Croix Casinos are providing players the market's most advanced sports betting interface for land-based casinos on quality hardware that they readily embrace.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher said: “I'm excited that IGT's PeakBarTop with sports betting has launched at St. Croix Casinos. I've been wanting sports betting on a Game King bartop machine for many years, long before I joined IGT.

“It's finally here; now customers can sit at the bar, watch the game on TV, play video poker and bet on sports. There's no doubt that adding a sports betting vertical to IGT's PeakBarTop cabinet is going to be a winner.”

Casino IGT Sports Betting United States Wisconsin
