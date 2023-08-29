This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings opens retail sportsbook at The Queen Baton Rouge

29th August 2023 9:39 am GMT
DraftKings has unveiled its newest retail sportsbook at the newly opened The Queen Baton Rouge casino in Louisiana.

Located at the former Hollywood Casino riverboat casino site, Queen Baton Rouge opened its doors to the public on Friday following an $85 million redevelopment.

The 100,000 square-foot casino marks Baton Rouge’s first land-based casino and features a DraftKings Sportsbook with 20 betting kiosks and four over-the-counter betting windows, as well as lounge-style seating, a 28-foot video wall, and oversized high-definition TVs.

The opening was preceded by a ribbon cutting by Terry Downey, CEO and president of The Queen Gaming & Entertainment, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge Sharon Weston Broome, The Queen Baton Rouge general manager Matthew Shehadi, former LSU Tiger and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn, and Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Flynn placed the ceremonial first bet inside the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Louisiana’s sports betting market generated total wagers of $134.8 million in July, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Mobile sports wagers grew by 19 per cent to $122.5 million, whilst retail betting wagers dropped by 19 per cent to $12.2 million.

