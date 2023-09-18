This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech partners betPARX for Maryland online sportsbook launch

18th September 2023 10:51 am GMT
Playtech
Playtech

Playtech is providing its IMS platform and native mobile applications to power betPARX’s recently launched online sportsbook in Maryland.

The launch marks Playtech and betPARX’s fifth state launch and expands the operator’s presence in the state after launching a retail sportsbook last November at Greenmount Station.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Playtech for the launch in Maryland,” said betPARX senior vice president of interactive gaming and sports Matthew Cullen. “Playtech's state-of-the-art technology provides us with the tools and capabilities needed to deliver an exceptional and engaging betting experience to our customers in the state.”

Playtech vice president of US business operations Jonathan Doubilet commented: “We are elated to continue our partnership with betPARX for their Maryland launch. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our operators with advanced technology that not only powers their platforms but also enhances the overall player experience.

“Following the successful debut in Ohio, we are confident that our innovative solutions will once again deliver an unmatched sports betting experience in Maryland."

In August, Maryland’s sportsbooks generated wagers of $263.7 million, taking the state’s total bets since the start of the year above $2.5 billion.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally lower by 0.20 per cent at 501.50 pence per share in London Monday morning.

