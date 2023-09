Sydney-listed casino operator Star Entertainment is looking to raise AUD$1.2 billion as part of a new capital raising and refinancing deal to strengthen its balance sheet.

Having raised $800 million from shareholders in February of this year, the embattled casino operator is tapping shareholders for another $750 million in equity raising, and has agreed $450m of new debt facilities provided by Barclays Bank and Westpac Banking Corporation.

The company believes that the refinancing and capital structure initiatives [...]