Ron Perelman, the chairman and principal shareholder of Scientific Games, is said to have lined up a deal to sell his 39 per cent stake in the business to Australian investment firm Caledonia.

Caledonia is said to have agreed a price of $25 per share for the stake in the global lottery and gaming supplier, a 31.7 per cent premium on Friday’s closing price of $18.97 per share.

Caledonia holds a significant stake in sports betting and [...]