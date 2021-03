Gaming and betting operator Flutter Entertainment has set its sights on the Indian online gaming market with the acquisition of a majority stake in Junglee Games.

Junglee operates a range of skill-based games through brands which include Junglee Rummy, Eatme.io, Junglee Teen Patti, and Howzat.

The company is one of the top three online rummy operators in India with annualised gross revenue of approximately £50m based on its December 2020 run-rate.

Flutter has acquired a 50.1 per cent [...]