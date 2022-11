New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group is exploring the possibility of taking full ownership of its sportsbook technology from long-term partner and key supplier Apricot.

In a trading update Friday, the Betway brand owner confirmed that it is in discussions with Apricot, the company's sportsbook provider in a number of jurisdictions outside Africa.

Super Group is considering an arrangement that would materially increase the dedicated development resources available to Betway as the exclusive licensee of [...]