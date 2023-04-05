This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Entain agrees $150m acquisition of 365scores

5th April 2023 9:09 am GMT
Entain
Pragmatic Solutions

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed a $150 million deal to acquire sports media business 365scores.

The acquisition of the scores and sports information provider gives Entain access to a fast growing and highly engaged global audience of over 15 million active users, with the 365scores app ranked amongst the top five scores apps worldwide.

Entain said that 365scores' expertise in data-driven sports media content will enable it to provide customers with a broader offering of interactive content and experiences and help to unlock further growth opportunities in support of the company’s global strategic ambitions.

Entain will pay an initial $150 million consideration to acquire the business, alongside contingent payments totalling up to $10 million.

Shares in Entain plc. (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.56 per cent higher at 1,261.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

