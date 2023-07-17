RAW iGaming acquires FunFair Games’ arcade game portfolio

Casino games developer RAW iGaming has continued to expand its multiplayer arcade game portfolio with the acquisition of FunFair Games’ arcade products.

FunFair’s multiplier games will be added to RAW’s arcade game offering, including titles such as The Wheel of Steal, Astroboomers to the Moon, and Hugo Up & Away.

The purchase of FunFair’s arcade catalogue is one of several that RAW has made in recent months, after acquiring Green Jade Game’s portfolio of skill-based arcade games and Spigo’s skill-games platform.

“With the purchase of Spigo’s skill-games platform, Green Jade’s assets and now FunFair’s crash games, we have compiled a portfolio of multiplayer skill and arcade games consisting of more than 30 titles that offer unrivalled choice and quality to players,” said RAW iGaming CEO Tom Wood.

“That these games are delivered via a new, innovative arcade solution means we have something that the market has never seen before in the multiplayer arcade space. We can’t wait to flick the switch and launch our arcade offering to the market, which we will be doing this year.”

FunFair Technologies chief operating officer Lloyd Purser commented: “We had conversations with several studios about our popular crash games, but as soon as we connected with Tom and the team at RAW, we knew we’d found the right one.

“RAW, like FunFair, is focused on innovation and we’re happy that our multiplier games will be distributed globally as part of a market-leading portfolio. We wish RAW the very best of luck in creating the next-generation arcade offering.”