Entain has increased its full-year financial guidance following a strong performance in the first half of 2021, driven by higher sports betting activity and better than expected performances from recent acquisitions.

The company said in a post-close trading update Thursday that it now expects full-year EBITDA to be in the range of £850m to £900m, ahead of current consensus, following an 11 per cent increase in total group net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first half [...]