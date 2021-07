Iowa’s licensed sportsbook operators collected total wagers of $1.22bn in the first six months of 2021, of which $985.1m was generated online.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbook saw wagers in June decline by 3 per cent compared to the previous month at $111.2m, comprising online sports wagers of $95.1m and retail sports wagers of $16.0m.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino returned as market leader in June with wagers of $19.5m, ahead of Diamond Jo Dubuque’s $15.3m, Wild [...]