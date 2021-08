Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider ZEAL Network has reported a 2 per cent increase in revenue to €44.5m in the first half of 2021.

Total billings rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to €332.9m in H1, most of which was generated in Germany, despite a 4 per cent decline in the average jackpot for Germany’s LOTTO 6aus49 game during the period.

The average jackpot for the European-wide lottery Eurojackpot also fell significantly short of the prior year period, [...]